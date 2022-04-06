Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $22.42

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $21.53. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 3,773 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.97.
In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
