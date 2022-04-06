Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $22.42

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $21.53. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 3,773 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

