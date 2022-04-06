Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.50

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €92.50 ($101.65) and traded as high as €94.76 ($104.13). Vinci shares last traded at €92.15 ($101.26), with a volume of 1,031,344 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.19 ($124.38).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

