VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VOF stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.82. The company has a market cap of £859.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 428 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 551 ($7.23).

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.