VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VOF stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.82. The company has a market cap of £859.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 428 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 551 ($7.23).
