VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $772,197.38

VIG (VIG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $772,197.38 and $17.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,288,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

