Vidya (VIDYA) One Day Volume Tops $3.24 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Vidya has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $3.24 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,929,153 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

