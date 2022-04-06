VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VICI opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

