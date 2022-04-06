Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.