Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $237.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

