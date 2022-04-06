Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $2,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,416,680 shares of company stock worth $179,307,609. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

