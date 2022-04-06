Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

