Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,812.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

