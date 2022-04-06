Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.