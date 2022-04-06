Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

