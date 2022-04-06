Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

