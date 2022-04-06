Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.75. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

