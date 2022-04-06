Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading Down 7.3%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 418,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55.
About Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)
