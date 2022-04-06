VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.13 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $92.13 million and $57,556.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.05 or 0.07380228 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,238.00 or 1.00138489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054184 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,671,337 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

