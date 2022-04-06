Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,711 shares of company stock worth $6,437,712. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

