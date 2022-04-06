Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $272.39. 2,299,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
