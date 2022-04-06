Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells $683,610.32 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $275.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

