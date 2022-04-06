Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells $683,610.32 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $275.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
