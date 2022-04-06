Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 670045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.09 ($0.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Versarien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price for the company.

Get Versarien alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.92. The company has a market capitalization of £33.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.