Verra Mobility Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Verra Mobility in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.31. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

