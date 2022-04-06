Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.46

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as high as C$27.88. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 1,726,597 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

