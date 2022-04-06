Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,558 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. 134,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,942,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.