VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 72.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $138,364.38 and $383.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.48 or 0.99892344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00062898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,856,554 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

