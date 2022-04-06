Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Verbund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

