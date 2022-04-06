Veracity Capital LLC Invests $57,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.43%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

