Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $764.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $846.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.76.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

