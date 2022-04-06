Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.54. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 130 shares.

Specifically, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

VERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

