Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $13.95. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.
About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.