Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $13.95. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

