Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $625.08 Million

Brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to post $625.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.89 million and the lowest is $595.07 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $553.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 234,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

