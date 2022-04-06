Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.29. Velo3D shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 7,836 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $9,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

