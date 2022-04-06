Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

