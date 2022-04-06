VeChain Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $362.39 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009105 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

