Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.00 ($108.79).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €97.14 ($106.75) on Tuesday. Varta has a one year low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a one year high of €165.90 ($182.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €91.65 and a 200-day moving average of €107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.30.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

