Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $4.40

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00010013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.49 million and $7,176.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

