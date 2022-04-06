Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $203.16 and last traded at $203.23. Approximately 9,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 27,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76.
