Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 132,864 shares.The stock last traded at $192.10 and had previously closed at $194.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average of $187.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

