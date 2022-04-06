Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.58. Approximately 309,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 527,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60.
