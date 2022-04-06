Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 237.81 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

