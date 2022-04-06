Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,373 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $19,580,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 812,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE PK opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

