Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

