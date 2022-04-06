Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

HAS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

