Van ECK Associates Corp Has $372,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

SJW stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.51. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

