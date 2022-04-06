Van ECK Associates Corp Has $305,000 Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 390,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

