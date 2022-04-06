Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 5,915 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

