Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 621 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.
Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.