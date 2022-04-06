Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 621 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

