Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

