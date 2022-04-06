Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

