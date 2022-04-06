Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,583,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

